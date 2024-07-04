Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

PXF traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,834. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

