Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $168,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

