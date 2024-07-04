International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

