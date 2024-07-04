International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

