Insmed (INSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Insmed had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

6/20/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2024 – Insmed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of INSM traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 1,993,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,377. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insmed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

