Insight Folios Inc Sells 902 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

