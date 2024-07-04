Insight Folios Inc Sells 144 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.99. 475,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.38.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

