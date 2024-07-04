Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,434 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 1,074,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.