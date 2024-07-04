Insight Folios Inc Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,949. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.