Insight Folios Inc Has $567,000 Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Redwood Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 308,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.29%.

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

