Insight Folios Inc Has $421,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.03 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.