Insight Folios Inc Has $313,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

