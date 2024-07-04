Insider Selling: Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETGet Free Report) Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

TPET stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

