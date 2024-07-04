Insider Selling: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director George K. Chow sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$13,532.05.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,817. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The firm has a market cap of C$377.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

