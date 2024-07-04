Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,650,417.85 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

