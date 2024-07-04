Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

SLNO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,698,000 after buying an additional 346,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,533,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

