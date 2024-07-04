Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
SLNO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -1.39.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
