Insider Selling: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells 614,213 Shares of Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,413,948.47).

Moonpig Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Moonpig Group stock traded up GBX 2.36 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185.16 ($2.34). 3,047,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £636.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,843.28 and a beta of 1.27. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

