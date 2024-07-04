Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $596,714.82 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $3,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

