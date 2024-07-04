Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Director Sells $41,424.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nassim Usman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

