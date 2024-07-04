Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $918,450.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

