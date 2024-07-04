Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £7,359.30 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,330 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,359.30 ($9,308.50).

Eric St Clair Stobart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,084.87).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 221 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.37 million, a PE ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.21. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 241 ($3.05).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

