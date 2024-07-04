Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases A$35,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
- On Friday, April 26th, Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,200.00).
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laramide Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.