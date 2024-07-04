Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 11,035 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

