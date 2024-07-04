India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading Up 0.5%

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.31). Approximately 430,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 484,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.30).

India Capital Growth Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.91 million, a PE ratio of 508.80 and a beta of 0.70.

About India Capital Growth

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

