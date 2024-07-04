Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.79. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

