Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on IMNM
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.79. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.