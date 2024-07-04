Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.6%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 149,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 640,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

