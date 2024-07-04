IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4112 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

