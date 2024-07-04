IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $750.39

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.39 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.45). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 821 ($10.38), with a volume of 738,822 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940.50 ($11.90).

Get IG Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IG Group

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.12, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 793.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.97.

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.