IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $750.39

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.39 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.45). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 821 ($10.38), with a volume of 738,822 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940.50 ($11.90).
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
