ICON Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. ICON has a market cap of $141.57 million and $3.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,595,044 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,591,895.6417787 with 1,006,591,662.4148555 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14753058 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,708,621.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

