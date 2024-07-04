hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.34

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.34 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.34). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 26.67 ($0.34), with a volume of 2,795,504 shares.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.22. The stock has a market cap of £185.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

hVIVO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

