Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
