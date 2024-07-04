Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $270.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

