HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.1 %

DINO stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.