Hexo (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) Trading Up 1.8%

Hexo Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 1,403,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 773,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Hexo Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.
About Hexo
HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
