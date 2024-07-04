Hermez Network Price Down 2.3% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00007141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.97 million and $25,856.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,215.65 or 1.00065957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069772 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11339399 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,644.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

