Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $69.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,688 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.52285 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07417839 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $49,657,675.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

