HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $15.01 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $351.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $4,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.