HC Wainwright Raises Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target to $6.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

BTBT opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 165,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

