HC Wainwright Raises Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target to $6.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Bit Digital Price Performance
BTBT opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 4.90.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
