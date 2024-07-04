Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,547.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,786,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,965,297.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 61,115 shares of company stock valued at $630,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth $4,887,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HROW

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of HROW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 395,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. Harrow has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.