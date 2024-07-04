Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading 1.5% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.