Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HALO opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

