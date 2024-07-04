GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Up 20%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38). 109,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

GYG Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30. The company has a market cap of £13.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

About GYG

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

