Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 1,203,967 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).
Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).
Shares of ONT opened at GBX 102.40 ($1.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £883.29 million, a P/E ratio of -538.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.40.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
