Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 1,203,967 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).

Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 102.40 ($1.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £883.29 million, a P/E ratio of -538.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.72).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

