Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in June

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Trading Down 0.9 %

GFAI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.