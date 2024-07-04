Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 288,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 127,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.0004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

