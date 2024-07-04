Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GREE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,611. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Greenidge Generation

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

In related news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Further Reading

