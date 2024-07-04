Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in June

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:GFR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Greenfire Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
