Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in June

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GFR

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFR. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC lifted its stake in Greenfire Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Greenfire Resources by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 5,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 699,520 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Greenfire Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.