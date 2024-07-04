Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.
