Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGP

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

About Greatland Gold

GGP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.