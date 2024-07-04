Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. 1,243,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,202. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.