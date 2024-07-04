Good Drinks Australia Limited (ASX:GDA) Insider Buys A$100,000.00 in Stock

Good Drinks Australia Limited (ASX:GDA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Gould bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

Good Drinks Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Good Drinks Australia Company Profile

Good Drinks Australia Limited engages in brewing, packaging, marketing, and selling beer, cider, and other beverages in Australia. It operates in two segments, Core and Hospitality. The company offers its products under the Gage Roads, Matso's, Atomic, Alby, Hello Sunshine, San Miguel, Miller, Coors, and Magners brands.

