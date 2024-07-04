Good Drinks Australia Limited (ASX:GDA) Insider Buys A$100,000.00 in Stock

Good Drinks Australia Limited (ASX:GDA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Gould bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).
Good Drinks Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Good Drinks Australia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Drinks Australia
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Good Drinks Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Drinks Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.